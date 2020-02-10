Helalyn Flowers returns with brand new single/EP ‘Suicidal Birds’ – available now on Spotify, Bandcamp, …

Out now is the brand new single/EP by the electro metal / rock act Helalyn Flowers!

With “Suicidal Birds”, the band offers the first material from their forthcoming album announced for Spring 2020: “Àiresis”. On the EP you can expect Noemi Aurora’s unique vocal dimension mixed with solid electro sequencing intermingled with edgy guitars.You’ll discover a mix of the band’s roots and background references including early electro wave, 90’s nu-synth era and 21st century industrial pop.

On the EP the Italian duo collaborates with 3 bands offering radically different versions of the title song “Suicidal Birds”. 808 DOT POP offers a mix with old-school EBM patterns and pumping basslines while Llumen opted for a more orchestral rendition of “Suicidal Birds”. The 3rd collaboration is with the pop electro from ImJudas.

You can download this single / EP as a HQ audio from Bandcamp or stream it right here on Spotify (and of course also on other platforms)

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 670px; height: 274px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3890127954/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless></noscript><a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/suicidal-birds-ep">Suicidal Birds EP by HELALYN FLOWERS</a>

Check the official lyrics video for the title track on YouTube.

<noscript><iframe title="Helalyn Flowers - Suicidal Birds [Official Lyric Video]" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yWorOxC3PNs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

