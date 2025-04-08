Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

​Los Angeles-based post-punk project The Discussion, led by Laura Pleasants (formerly of Kylesa), has released its latest single, “Get To You,” accompanied by a new music video. The track is part of their forthcoming debut album, “All The Pretty Flowers”, set for release on May 23, 2025, via Artoffact Records.

“Get To You” brings a blend of post-punk and new wave influences. The accompanying video shows Pleasants and drummer Danny Deleon exploring various locations in Los Angeles.

The upcoming album, “All The Pretty Flowers”, comprises ten tracks.

<a href="https://thediscussion.bandcamp.com/album/all-the-pretty-flowers">All the Pretty Flowers by THE DISCUSSION</a>

In anticipation of the album release, The Discussion has planned an extensive touring schedule for 2025.

“Get To You” is now available on major streaming platforms, offering listeners a glimpse into the evocative soundscapes that define The Discussion’s forthcoming album.

About The Discussion

The Discussion is the solo project of musician and visual artist Laura Pleasants, formerly of the psychedelic sludge metal band Kylesa. Established in 2016, The Discussion brings a blend of genres such as post-punk, new wave, gothic rock, shoegaze, and psychedelic rock.

After nearly 15 years with Kylesa, Pleasants sought a new creative direction, leading to the formation of The Discussion. The project debuted with the “European Tour” EP in 2017, which showcased a departure from her previous heavy metal style towards a more atmospheric and melodic sound.

Collaborating with producer Jason Corbett of ACTORS, she draws inspiration from artists like Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure, and My Bloody Valentine. ​

In 2024, The Discussion released several singles, including “In The Mirror” and “Fade Away”.

The project’s debut full-length album, “All the Pretty Flowers”, is scheduled for release on May 23, 2025, via Artoffact Records.

