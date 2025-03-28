The Countries With The Most Gamblers

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Whether punting on the horses, buying a ticket for the lottery, or trying your hand in a game of poker in the casino, gambling is known and loved by many worldwide. The idea of gambling is very much intertwined with human life and has been part of civilisation for hundreds of years. Gambling has exploded in recent years into a multi-billion-dollar industry, fuelled by the globalized world and the advances in technology in the new digital age, people now have access to gambling from all 4 corners of the world.

Whilst people are interested and participate in gambling around the world, just what country has the most gamblers? Regulations, culture, and access all play a part in defining the top gambling countries around the world, but we have taken a look at a few of the countries where gambling is particularly popular.

Factors Affecting Gambling Trends Worldwide

Before we get into specific countries’ gambling trends and habits, it is important to note why different countries have different levels of gambling participation.

Cultural implications:

Whilst in many countries, gambling is seen as a pastime and a fun way to spend your time, and is very much ingrained into daily life, this is not the case everywhere. Indeed, in some countries, religion and culture permeate an attitude that prohibits or frowns upon gambling.

Financial differences:

When living in a wealthier country, it is pretty safe to assume that you are likely going to have more free disposable income that you can use for entertainment and wagering on betting. Not only do people in wealthier nations have this money to spend but they also have the money to lose and so are willing to take the risk that is often present when gambling.

Technological Access:

The widespread access of the internet to essentially anywhere on the globe has changed the game in terms of accessing gambling. In times before the internet, it may have been nearly impossible for some people to have access to casinos and gambling in the same way it is now. The geographical barriers that may have been present before no longer exist, and anyone can, as an example, play at no KYC gambling sites easily via access through their phones, from the rainforest to the desert.

Legal implications:

The laws that govern gambling in countries around the world differ. This can often restrict some people’s access compared with more liberal governing laws in other countries. As you would imagine, countries with more lenient gambling laws tend to have more people participating.

Australia

Hosting the ‘Race That Stops A nation’ is perhaps indicative of Aussie gambling culture. The infamous Melbourne Cup Horse Race brings the nation to a standstill, but it is not the only form of betting Australians partake in. Indeed, the Australian Gambling Research Centre evidenced in a study in 2018 that 80% of Australian adults had partaken in gambling at some point in their lives.

The availability of gambling in Australia is widespread across the country and accessible for most, with TAB bookies being attached to countless pubs around the country. Land-based casinos in the big cities of Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane have long prospered, but the rise in online platforms and legalization of sports betting has only added to this popular pastime down under.

The ease with which to gamble in the country combines with the relatively low population to create a rife betting culture. However, this is not reflected in the winnings per capita, which are one of the lowest in the world, as many Aussies try their hand at pokies (slot machines) found in almost every pub corner and find themselves let down by them.

Macau

Despite mainland China having an official blanket ban on gambling, the neighbouring region of Macau is one of the world’s largest gambling hubs and is suggestive of the thirst for gambling in China in general. With its massive casino industry and huge gambling culture that makes up around 50% of its gross revenue as a state, Macau draws in tourists from around the world and large amounts of Chinese nationals who are looking to wager some money.

Macau rivals Las Vegas in terms of revenue and seems to benefit greatly from the restrictions placed on mainland China. Chinese culture has a long history of gambling, with the first card games dating back to Ancient China and longstanding games such as Mahjong being popular for centuries. It is hard to quantify data for mainland Chinese gambling habits, but it is less hard to identify that Macau is one of the world’s leading powerhouses when it comes to gambling. The rich history of betting in China, combined with the restrictions elsewhere and the readily available and purposely built infrastructure of this small state, makes for the perfect concoction for this gambling haven. It draws in millions of gamblers from China but also from further afield every year.

United Kingdom

The UK has had gambling intertwined with its rich history for years. Accommodating integral horse races that are unmatched, with casinos, bookmakers, and bingo halls throughout the country.

Approximately 50% of adults in the UK engage in betting activities, and whilst there is still a large land-based culture, it is the digital platforms that have profited the most in recent years in the UK. Many of the top names in online gambling platforms have skyrocketed in profits in and popularity in recent years.

The introduction of the Gambling Act 2005 in the country helped to regulate and ensure customer protection within the industry, which has helped to foster the huge gambling culture whilst allowing online gambling platforms to flourish. The liberal governing approach has meant punters have regularly been involved in familial betting and historical betting for centuries now. Sports betting in the country is particularly important, especially when the focus is placed on football in the country, and with the prolific nature of the English Premier League, stakes are often placed most weekends on accumulator coupons.

USA

Standing firm as the undisputed champion of gambling, the USA remains the place where gambling is most popular. Millions of Americans partake in gambling every day. The combination of the historic and popular gambling hubs such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and the ever-increasing Native American casinos, combine with the monumental surge in online gambling. Following the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that legalized online gambling platforms in America, there has been a meteoric rise in betting in the country, with 60% of adults in the country gambling in some form, from online poker to buying a lottery ticket.

Since the ruling, cultural acceptance along with legislative slackening has contributed to the massive boom in the iGaming and online casino marketplace in the States. As an increasing number of states legalize gambling, it is becoming a much more pertinent part of American culture, and gambling in the country continues to rise year on year.

Conclusion

It is clear that around the world, gambling remains a favorite pastime for many and has increasingly expanded into a multi-billion-dollar industry, with people participating frequently in the industry. The liberalized regulations, cultural acceptance and range of options have allowed some nations in particular to swell in popularity. Whilst nationally, gambling may see different levels of participation, one thing that is clear to see the world over – online gambling has changed the game completely. The industry has evolved massively in the digital age and continues to grow and expand as technology advances, making gambling increasingly accessible and popular across the globe.

