Colossloth – The Harmony Knife (Digital/CD Album – Cold Spring)
Brit Wooly Woolaston, aka Colossloth, returns with his fifth official album, drawing inspiration from the writings of Ted Kaczynski.
It’s always fascinating to see how such influences are translated into sound. Here, Woolaston immediately immerses us in an extreme sonic landscape where Noise, Ambient, and Industrial are thrown into a chaotic cement mixer. The result is a dark and intense work, yet one that also features quieter, even dreamlike passages—at times, he even brings out an acoustic guitar. But just as quickly, he shifts back into pure, merciless Industrial guitar, creating a true sonic onslaught.
The predominantly long tracks can sometimes feel repetitive, but their impact remains undeniable. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “In Decay You’ll Find My Name”:
https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/track/in-decay-youll-find-my-name
