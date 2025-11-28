December 3, 2025

Suzi Sabotage releases new digital single “She-Demon” on Out Of Line Music

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 28, 2025
Fashionable goth female figure against urban backdrop. Suzi Sabotage

Suzi Sabotage (Photo by Rocio Carollo)

Finnish dark electronic artist Suzi Sabotage has released her new digital single “She-Demon” via German label Out Of Line Music. The track is out today n streaming services as a standalone single.

The song arrives as Suzi Sabotage’s first international single after her Finnish-language track “Suden synty“, which Out Of Line released in June 2025 together with an official video. “She-Demon” follows a run of singles including “Persona Non Grata”, “I Am The Storm”, “Oodi Surulle”, “Nazi Goths, Fuck Off”, “Love at First Bite”, and “Suden synty”.

About Suzi Sabotage

Suzi Sabotage is the dark electronic solo project of Finnish singer and songwriter Suzi Nyberg, based in Helsinki, Finland. Before launching her solo work, she fronted the Helsinki post-punk band Masquerade and played keyboards in deathrock outfit Virgin In Veil. Masquerade’s second album “Where Nobody Can Hear You Scream” was released in 2018 and later reissued by Young & Cold Records.

Suzi Sabotage’s solo material surfaced publicly in 2020, when she released the digital collection “Singles 2020”, compiling early tracks such as “Persona Non Grata”, “They Can’t Breathe” and “Frenzy”. These songs later reappeared on her debut album “Postmodern Dystopia”, which came out on CD via Polish label Bat-Cave Productions in 2021.

Suzi Sabotage
In June 2022 Suzi Sabotage signed with Berlin-based label Out Of Line Music.

Her more recent work has expanded into Finnish-language darksynth and neofolk influences. The single “Oodi Surulle” (“Ode to Sorrow”) introduced this direction in 2022 and was followed in 2023 by “Love at First Bite”, while “Suden synty” in 2025 continued this blend and was described by Grimmgent as a dark coldwave track connecting Finnish forest imagery with urban atmospheres.

Suzi Sabotage has also been involved in activist and benefit projects. she donated half of the proceeds from “Singles 2020” to Black Lives Matter and curated the “Goths For Palestine” benefit compilation in 2024, with proceeds directed to Palestinian aid organisations.

