Bérèche You – ‘Adore Me’ feat. Cassiel Agrippa out now

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Bérèche You press release) While the Norwegian electropop act Bérèche You prepares for “The Price of Love” album launch and their upcoming concert, they have released the teaser single “Adore Me” again featuring Cassiel Agrippa, along with a lyric video.

“I’ve done the tango, and I have done the swing, but then along came sweet and spice” – this line captures the essence of the track, a fresh yet classic ’80s-style synthpop tune. The song encapsulates everything that the Norwegian synthpop label Crab Key Records stands for.

The band will be playing their debut live show alongside Henric de la Cour in Oslo on February 21st 2025.

Henric de la Cour & Bérèche You – Live @ Goldie, February 21st 2025

‘The Price of Love’ is due to be released on February 14th 2025. Listen to ‘Adore Me’ at multiple platforms right here, plus also Tidal.

About Bérèche You

Bérèche You is the latest musical endeavor of Norwegian producer Isak Rypdal, renowned for his work with bands like Doctor No, Freeloader, and of course Electro Spectre. In this project, Rypdal collaborates with various artists, including songwriter Thomas C. A. Brevik, known as Cassiel Agrippa, who contributes vocals and lyrics. Additionally, vocalist Madil Hardis has lent her talents to the project.

In May 2024, they released the album “Business of Love”, featuring tracks like “Mama, Dada,” “Someone Like Me” (featuring Cassiel Agrippa), and “Elevation”.

In the autumn of 2024, Bérèche You released a cover of The Beloved’s 1993 hit “Sweet Harmony,” again featuring Cassiel Agrippa.

