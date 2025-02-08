Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Released via Karpe Diem and available now is the live Marilyn Manson vinyl “Dead to the World Live 1996”. The release, a bootleg of course, comes in a limited edition of strictly 299 copies, on transparent red marbled vinyl.

The LP-sized 8 page booklet holds high quality live-pictures and photos of backstage-passes from the ‘Antichrist Superstar-Tour’. The audio seems to be taken from the video tape “Dead To The World”, exept for “Dried up tied and dead to the World” which was extracted from the “Remix and Repent” EP.

About the Official Marilyn Manson live video “Dead to the World”

Marilyn Manson’s official live video “Dead to the World” was released on February 10, 1998, documenting performances from the 1996–1997 tour supporting the “Antichrist Superstar” album. It was Manson’s first live video album and besides live renditions of songs such as “Angel with the Scabbed Wings”, “Lunchbox”, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”, and “The Beautiful People”; it also featured behind-the-scenes footage. It also included protests by religious groups and Manson’s on-stage theatrics.

The line-up consisted of Marilyn Manson, Twiggy Ramirez, Madonna Wayne Gacy, Ginger Fish and Zim Zum. The video was directed by Joseph F. Cultice and produced by Marilyn Manson. As of now, “Dead to the World” has not been officially re-released on DVD or Blu-ray.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

