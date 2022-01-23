Sodomy Down The Cross – The Dead Live The Living King (Album – Insane Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Sodomy Down The Cross is a Mexican project, which…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Sodomy Down The Cross is a Mexican project, which by the end of 2021 unleashed its official debut album on the Russian label Insane Records. The work is inspired by violence in the streets of Mexico.
Content: You rapidly notice the ‘Mexican’ touch emerging at the surface. The hopping rhythms are clearly reminding me of Hocico. There also is a similar harsh and terror-like Electro composition, which is carried by some transcendental leads and classical Dak-Electro structures. The ghost-like vocals are sometimes a bit fragmented, creating an efficient effect.
+ + + : I can’t remember to have ever heard of this band before, but Sodomy Down The Cross sounds like a provocative band name for great Dark-Electro music. I like the power and rage running through the work, but still the way the songs are evolving crescendo towards an imaginary climax. There are several attention grabbers like “We’re The Ones”, “Narcosatanica”, “Hatred” and “The Eleventh Key”. There’s a perfect balance between powerful sequences, harsh sound treatments and melody lines.
– – – : I noticed a few hesitant songs, but globally speaking there’s not much to throw away.
Conclusion: Mexico remains a prolific ground for qualitative Dark-Electro music and Sodomy Down The Cross is a name you better can keep in mind.
Best songs: “We’re The Ones”, “Narcosatanica”, “Hatred”, “The Eleventh Key”, “Zurück In Den Wald”, “Mirror”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/sdownthecross
Label: www.insane-records.com / www.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU
