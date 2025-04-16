Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

When The Breath Of Life released “Echoes of Time” last year – a breathtaking retrospective of nearly four decades – they promised a new album was on the horizon. But life had other plans… Lead singer Isabelle Dekeyser was forced to pause everything, facing a deeply personal battle that reshaped her world. Yet, from that darkness, the band emerges with “Slowly Crashing”, a new EP that resonates with raw emotion, resilience, and the unmistakable essence of The Breath Of Life. Ethereal, intense, and deeply personal, the release is not just a return – it’s a statement.

In this exclusive interview, Isabelle opens up about her journey, the emotions woven into the new songs, and what the future holds for their ever-evolving sound. They are rising up in a parallel world…

The new EP is out now on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thebreathoflife.bandcamp.com/album/slowly-crashing-ep">Slowly Crashing EP by THE BREATH OF LIFE</a>

S. Your last release, “Echoes of Time,” was a retrospective celebrating nearly four decades of music. How does this new EP, “Slowly Crashing,” mark the next chapter for The Breath of Life?

I. For sure, seen like this, this new chapter will be shorter than the first one. (laugh) I rather see this EP as a continuation of the voyage.

S. Isabelle, you faced a challenging period that temporarily put things on hold. If we may ask… how did this experience shape the music and themes of your new songs?

I. I have indeed gone through very difficult times with intense emotions including shocks and a lot of fear. I felt as if, suddenly, I was living in a parallel world. When I read these new lyrics I wrote, I can feel the darkness I went through. With touches of letting go and then light, which is so important to rise up again from all of that.

This interview is part of an ongoing interview series that we do in collaboration with Spleen+ / Alfa Matrix for the massive 7CD post-punk / coldwave / minimal electro boxset “Resurgence”. You can order this fine set as a 7CD set or as a download via Bandcamp. This release will NOT be available on Spotify or any other service, except for Bandcamp. <a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/resurgence">Resurgence by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

S. Now that you’re back on stage and in the studio, we suppose it means that things are going for a better for you?

I. I’m getting better. Thank you. I still learn to manage my treatments though…

S. Your signature sound blends ethereal vocals, post-punk energy, and darkwave atmosphere. How did you approach the sound design on your new songs compared to your past releases?

I. I like your description! I think that the BREATH OF LIFE sound will remain the TBOL sound! We just build up the songs all together and each band member brings his/her own touch. We never tried to sound like someone. We sound like who we are.

S. Can you tell us more about the meaning behind the new songs “Slowly Crashing” and “Down We Go”?

I. I wrote the lyrics and recorded « Slowly Crashing » two days before my surgery. I don’t know why but I needed to do it. Did I make it « just in case I would not get back? Well… Maybe? This song is about the unwanted thoughts that prevent you from sleeping… “Down We Go” is about a wonderful memory of having seen Lene Lovich live at the club « The Underworld” in London…

S. What can fans expect next? Is this EP a taste of a full-length album to come?

I. Absolutely. We also hope to make more live shows in the future…

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)