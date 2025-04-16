Darkness On Demand interview: ‘Aliens watch us collapse now’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In their 4th studio album, “Panic In Reserve”, German dark electro pioneers Darkness On Demand delve into a dystopian future where humanity grapples with disinformation and hypnotic distractions. The band, formed by ex-Dance Or Die members Wagner and Falgalas, continues to blend moody, melodic electronics with aggressive EBM industrial beats. In this interview, they discuss the inspirations behind their latest work, the infusion of alien invasion themes, and their reflections on society’s current trajectory.

Their new album is out now via Bandcamp and other music services, and on CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/panic-in-reserve">Panic In Reserve by DARKNESS ON DEMAND</a>

S. Your new album, “Panic In Reserve”, presents a bleak, dystopian world where humanity is consumed by disinformation and hypnotic distractions. Could you tell us about the main inspirations behind this album and the message you hope to convey?

D. In fact it is in the title of this album. The stories are mainly every day life themes. We are concerned with near future but suddenly you are in the present world. We always think and speak about prophecies of the upcoming years, things that might happen in future. Time waits for noone and future becomes true. But there is a great break when you have an alien invasion. Between drinks and lot of haze we shock the listeners with an alien artwork. There will always be something on top you don’t expect in between warfare and the breakdown of civilisation… A Panic in Reserve!!!

S. The concept of an alien invasion disrupting this post-apocalyptic setting adds an intriguing twist. What was the idea behind introducing this alien element, and how do you think it affects the overall themes of the album?

D. During all these everyday life problems the greys will appear. We use them in the artwork in video and in our logo. The song “Lobotomy” explains the examination of human beings by aliens. Our world with wars and catastrophes are just an entertainment program for the aliens. They are watching us to come down during the greatest crisis. But we let it open whether they come to save us or terminate us.

S. Politics, religion, and societal critiques are prominent in your music. Can you share how your views on these issues shaped “Panic In Reserve” and whether you think the themes reflect our world today?

D. Science Fiction is reality!!! Our themes ended up in the news of today! We describe near future themes that are suddenly becoming true. We think about prophecies by Nostradamus or Irlmeier and we are shocked that some of them had already happened. These were always the issues we have been concerned with in our former albums…

S. Your sound expertly combines dark wave, EBM, and industrial elements. How did you approach blending these genres on this album, and were there any new musical directions you explored in “Panic In Reserve” that you did not touch yet so far?

D. We actually simply continue our own music style and bring it one step further! From the very beginning the listener should know… this is DARKNESS ON DEMAND! We don’t think so much about changing our musical work. The plan was to continue our sound and stories with our own sonic identity.

S. You have roots in the iconic band DANCE OR DIE and have been creating music as Darkness on Demand since 2017. How do you think your sound has evolved over time, and what aspects of your artistic identity have remained consistent? Are there specific milestones characterising the path of your career evolution?

D. The fact that I wrote the lyrics in former Dance Or Die songs we wanted to carry on with the stories with Darkness on Demand. For sure! The former milestones were Aliens Electric, Time Zero and Nostradamnation. We tried to work in our well-known style… Melodies in modern sounds and effects.

S. You now also released a new “Silence” remix EP. What does this release adds to the recent album release?

D. We wanted alternative mixes and versions by bands we are friends of. It is a fact that other projects have their own style and it’s actually exciting how they interpreted our songs. Thanks a lot to each of them for their very own reinterpretations!



S. We also noticed a remix by your old project NIGRA NEBULA? Should we expect more from this project this year? And what about your other side-projects?

D. Yes, I’m currently working on a new NIGRA NEBULA album. I’m also working on a new Winterhart album. It’s going to be an exciting year 2025 for sure!

S. Looking to the future, can you share any plans for new DOD releases or creative projects? Is there a next chapter in your dystopian saga or any themes you’re particularly excited to explore?

D. Well we just have finished “Panic…”. We don’t know what will happen in the world. There might be completely new issues to be considered. Times are changing and pretty fast. That’s why we will see when we make the next album.

