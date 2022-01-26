Dahlia’s Tear – Adrift On The Edge Of Infinity (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This new work by Dahlia’s Tear must be the eight full length by the Swedish artist Anile D. The work is inspired by the disastrous situation of our planet. The theme has been adapted into six tracks.

Content: The opening cut reveals an Eastern-sounding atmosphere, which is rapidly surrounded by dark sound atmospheres and chants resonating in the background. The compositions reveal overwhelming sound atmospheres mixed with field recordings. It’s a Cinematographic experience, which is easily passing by and coming to an end with a kind of apocalyptic finale.

+ + + : I’m always fascinated by the prosperity running through the work of this artist. It feels once more as an intimate recording, which progressively tickles your imagination. I like the visual strength of the work, which to me sounds like the expression of sadness. It’s perfectly exposed by “Edge Of Infinity” and “Ocean Of Emptiness”. I also recommend listening to the debut cut “Tomb Of Forgotten Times”.

– – – : Listening to Dahlia’s Tear is always pure joy, but has been never total ecstasy. It always feels again like a few details are missing to reach the level of excellence.

Conclusion: Dahlia’s Tear brings us a somber, but realistic sonic perception of the planet.

Best songs: “Edge Of Infinity”, “Ocean Of Emptiness”, “Tomb Of Forgotten Times”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.dahliastearband.com / www.facebook.com/dahliastear

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber