Twelve Thousand Days – The Birds Sing As Bells (Album FinalMuzik)
Genre/Influences: Chanson, Psychedelic, Neo-Folk, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The duo Martyn Bates (Attrition) –…
Genre/Influences: Chanson, Psychedelic, Neo-Folk, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The duo Martyn Bates (Attrition) – Alan Trench released this latest opus by the end of 2021. It’s their sixth album and the third one released by FinalMuzik.
Content: Bates and Trench move on there where previous works stopped. They again got inspired by a kind of free-style mixing elements of pure Chanson together with Neo-Folk, Psychedelic music and Ballads. They sometimes remind me of the work of The Legendary Pink Dots.
+ + + : This is a new and totally minimal-kind of production. The work sounds as an invitation to travel and dream away with a touch of ‘World Music’ on top. Both artists used several acoustic instruments injecting authenticity to their work. It sounds graceful and immersive.
– – – : The album is missing a true climax.
Conclusion: I get a similar feeling with this album as its predecessors; an easy and pleasant listening without absolute ups not downs.
Best songs: “Two Ravens”, “Taile Of A Charm”, “At The Fair Of St. Botolph”.
Rate: 7.
Label: www.finalmuzik.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Final-Muzik/85814529244
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether