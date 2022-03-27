Twelve Thousand Days – The Birds Sing As Bells (Album FinalMuzik)

Genre/Influences: Chanson, Psychedelic, Neo-Folk, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The duo Martyn Bates (Attrition) – Alan Trench released this latest opus by the end of 2021. It’s their sixth album and the third one released by FinalMuzik.

Content: Bates and Trench move on there where previous works stopped. They again got inspired by a kind of free-style mixing elements of pure Chanson together with Neo-Folk, Psychedelic music and Ballads. They sometimes remind me of the work of The Legendary Pink Dots.

+ + + : This is a new and totally minimal-kind of production. The work sounds as an invitation to travel and dream away with a touch of ‘World Music’ on top. Both artists used several acoustic instruments injecting authenticity to their work. It sounds graceful and immersive.

– – – : The album is missing a true climax.

Conclusion: I get a similar feeling with this album as its predecessors; an easy and pleasant listening without absolute ups not downs.

Best songs: “Two Ravens”, “Taile Of A Charm”, “At The Fair Of St. Botolph”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.finalmuzik.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Final-Muzik/85814529244