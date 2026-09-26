TAZER release ‘Rest in Beatz’ single and video

Norwegian electro-industrial project TAZER release the single and video “Rest in Beatz” on Hellektrokution Records, out now.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Norwegian electro-industrial project TAZER release the single and video “Rest in Beatz” on Hellektrokution Records. The track is out now, backed by an official music video.

Watch TAZER’s ‘Rest in Beatz’ video

Hellektrokution Records describes the track as “built around driving electronic rhythms, distorted synthesizers and an intense industrial atmosphere.”

“Rest in Beatz” is also streaming on Spotify.

About TAZER

TAZER is a Norwegian electro-industrial trio made up of Calico InHell, Drumnibal and Oni X01, who record under the aliases CALICO, DRUMNIBAL and ONI-X01. The project formed in 2024 around the EP “9001 Volts” and issued its debut single, “A Razor Can Slit, A Tazer Can Kill”, in November 2024. TAZER returned in October 2025 with a video for “I Put a Spell on You” for Halloween.

Five further tracks written over the following two years joined five songs from “9001 Volts” to form the ten-track debut album “Taze Is The Rule,” released through Hellektrokution Records on 30 April 2026. The label followed it with the single “Raise The Voltage” in May 2026. In an August 2026 Side-Line interview, Oni X01 said “Taze Is The Rule” is “our manifesto, our creed, and our undeniable truth,” and described the album’s sound as a mix of metal and EBM elements influenced by Rammstein and Combichrist. “Rest in Beatz” is TAZER’s newest single and video, released now on Hellektrokution Records.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com