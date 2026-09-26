September 26, 2026

TAZER release ‘Rest in Beatz’ single and video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 26, 2026

Norwegian electro-industrial project TAZER release the single and video “Rest in Beatz” on Hellektrokution Records, out now.

TAZER "Rest in Beatz" single and video cover artwork
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Norwegian electro-industrial project TAZER release the single and video “Rest in Beatz” on Hellektrokution Records. The track is out now, backed by an official music video.

Watch TAZER’s ‘Rest in Beatz’ video

Hellektrokution Records describes the track as “built around driving electronic rhythms, distorted synthesizers and an intense industrial atmosphere.”

Related newsTazer interview: 'Taze Is The Rule is our manifesto, our creed, and our undeniable truth'

“Rest in Beatz” is also streaming on Spotify.

About TAZER

TAZER is a Norwegian electro-industrial trio made up of Calico InHell, Drumnibal and Oni X01, who record under the aliases CALICO, DRUMNIBAL and ONI-X01. The project formed in 2024 around the EP “9001 Volts” and issued its debut single, “A Razor Can Slit, A Tazer Can Kill”, in November 2024. TAZER returned in October 2025 with a video for “I Put a Spell on You” for Halloween.

Five further tracks written over the following two years joined five songs from “9001 Volts” to form the ten-track debut album “Taze Is The Rule,” released through Hellektrokution Records on 30 April 2026. The label followed it with the single “Raise The Voltage” in May 2026. In an August 2026 Side-Line interview, Oni X01 said “Taze Is The Rule” is “our manifesto, our creed, and our undeniable truth,” and described the album’s sound as a mix of metal and EBM elements influenced by Rammstein and Combichrist. “Rest in Beatz” is TAZER’s newest single and video, released now on Hellektrokution Records.

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