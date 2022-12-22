Thanatos members to launch debut for new project Dead Inside

Dead Inside, the postpunk – deathrock band born from the ashes of the legendary Italian act Thanatos is ready to release their debut on January 20th. Dead Inside formed in summer 2014 in Modena, Italy.

On their debut “Invisible Witness to the Holy Crime” the band offers what their label Swissdarknights calls “an oldstyle, guitar driven sound with incisive drumming, bringing back the good old deathrock sound to the scene!”

Dead Inside consists of Gianfranco Righetti on drums, Josef Serafini on vocals and guitar, Davide Grimaldi on guitar and Emanuele Bacchelli on bass.

You can check out the album teaser right below.

You can check the full album below.

<a href="https://deadinside4.bandcamp.com/album/dead-inside">DEAD INSIDE by DEAD INSIDE</a>