Canadian dark electronic folk act Hem Netjer returns with 3rd single
Hem Netjer have a new single out, “Elemental Cry”. Hem Netjer are based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and inspired by the middle Egyptian word for god’s servant (priest), they combine ancient stories, traditional instruments and modern technology. Add to that haunting female vocals blended with deep throat singing and catchy synth lines.
“Elemental Cry” is the third single release for Hem Netjer and the track will appear on the band’s upcoming album, “The Song Of Trees”, scheduled for release at the end of February, 2023. “Elemental Cry” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.
The band consist of lead vocalist RavenRissy and the musicians David Deckard and Jesse Ellytt.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.