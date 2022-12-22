Canadian dark electronic folk act Hem Netjer returns with 3rd single

Hem Netjer have a new single out, “Elemental Cry”. Hem Netjer are based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and inspired by the middle Egyptian word for god’s servant (priest), they combine ancient stories, traditional instruments and modern technology. Add to that haunting female vocals blended with deep throat singing and catchy synth lines.

“Elemental Cry” is the third single release for Hem Netjer and the track will appear on the band’s upcoming album, “The Song Of Trees”, scheduled for release at the end of February, 2023. “Elemental Cry” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

The band consist of lead vocalist RavenRissy and the musicians David Deckard and Jesse Ellytt.

<a href="https://hemnetjer.bandcamp.com/track/elemental-cry">Elemental Cry by Hem Netjer</a>