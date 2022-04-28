Thanatos live album ‘Thanatos Comes Alive! — Part 1 (the 90s)’ coming up in May

Out on May 27th via Projekt Records is the Thanatos live album “Thanatos Comes Alive! — Part 1 (the 90s)”. On this release you will quickly realise that Thanatos live is a fundamentally different creature from Thanatos in the studio.

On their first two albums, the songs were mostly acoustic and built around singer, acoustic guitarist and songwriter Patrick Ogle’s voice and lyrics. Until 1996 Thanatos had been a home studio project consisting of Ogle and keyboardist Sam Rosenthal. Then in 1996, Ogle took the band out of the studio and on the road together with former Godbullies bassist, Eric Polcyn and the much rockier guitarist William Tucker (Ministry, Chris Connelly Band, Foetus, Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Regressive Aid).

On these two (almost) complete shows from ’96 and ’97 the focus of the music shifts from the acoustic to the electric guitar of William Tucker. “A big part of this change was having Tucker in the band, but it is also the fact that if you play mellow music in a club — and we played lots of clubs — you wind up with people talking louder than the music!” says Ogle.

Included on this live release is a version of Thanatos’ cover of Blue Oyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and five tracks that would later appear on the 1997 “Blisters” album.