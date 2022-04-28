3 vinyl albums for the minimal electro act Bloodygrave & Die Lust
Out via the Young & Cold label on May 6th are 3 black vinyl releases…
Out via the Young & Cold label on May 6th are 3 black vinyl releases of two Bloodygrave & Die Lust albums (+ a combined release) to celebrate the band’s 10+ years of existance.
Bloodygrave & Die Lust was born from the ashes of the Berlin gothpunkband Rotten Western Kulture (which broke up 2009). The solo-projects of Ben (Bloodygrave) and Frasco (Die Lust!) allied into the minimal-synthwave act Bloodygrave & Die Lust, using synthesizers and hardware gears.
The first re-release is “Minimal Times” which includes songs of the first two years (2008-2010) of the project, where minimal wave was the sound in the underground clubs. All songs on this LP have been re-mastered and 3 of the tracks are included in all new “2021 versions”.
Check out the Video for “Tscher-no-Bill”
Next is a “Best Of” which is a compilation of the later songs, with some exclusive, previously unreleased tracks.
Check out the Video for “Weisse Wände”
Finally there’s “Ein weiteres Jahr” which comes as a 2LP edition containing both of the above vinyls (“Minimal Times” & “Best of”) in one package.
