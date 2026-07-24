July 24, 2026

Thalie Némésis – Dé(s)figurations (Digital/CD Album – Meridian Noir Records)

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Thalie Némésis – "Dé(s)figurations" album cover
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Thalie Némésis is a French artist who together with The Memory Of Snow founded her own label.” Dé(s)figurations” is her latest album, featuring a collaboration with Eva|3 on one track, while mixing and mastering were entrusted to Peter Rainman.

The album opens with a powerful composition that recalls Industrial and Goth-Metal, immediately showcasing Thalie Némésis’s enchanting voice. As the record unfolds, it gradually reveals calmer and, above all, more dreamlike pieces, although several of them are punctuated by explosive, heavier climaxes. Her Ethereal vocals act as a guiding force, leading the listener like a mermaid—or perhaps a muse—through a magical sonic landscape. The floating, atmospheric passages often evolve into something almost Cinematic. Towards the end, a growing sense of foreboding takes hold, culminating in a mystical and captivating closing track.

Above all, Thalie Némésis is an artist with a distinctive artistic identity—something I find far more compelling than the work of those who simply rely on a predictable ‘copy-and-paste’ formula. (Rating:7).

Side-Line covered the release of “Dé(s)figurations” when it came out on Meridian Noir Records in May 2026.

Listen to “Ruptures”:

About Thalie Némésis

Thalie Némésis is the solo project of the French musician Nathalie, based in Aix-en-Provence. The project first appeared in 2013 and released early material in 2014, including work with Les Modules Étranges, before a long pause. Thalie Némésis returned with the 2025 EP “Catarsi Apotropaica,” which forms the first half of “Dé(s)figurations.” Nathalie co-founded Meridian Noir Records, a French label for dark alternative music, with Albin Wagener of The Memory of Snow, whose album “Inside” the label released in June 2026. “Dé(s)figurations,” out May 22, 2026 on Meridian Noir, is reviewed above.

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