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Mängelexemplar (MNGLXMPLR) has been active for 15 years, steadily winning over fans with its distinctive synth-driven sound. On this latest album, the German duo—Lilli B. and Joa H.—presents eleven brand-new tracks.

The title track, which also serves as the opener, is a brilliant composition that perfectly embodies the spirit of Minimal-Wave and Electro. Highly danceable, it combines fantastic synth work, robotic vocals, and unmistakable Kraftwerk-inspired textures. In my opinion, it ranks among the finest Electro tracks released in recent years—a genuine masterpiece. While the remaining songs may not quite reach the same extraordinary level, the album consistently delivers music of the highest quality. The warm vintage production and classic 80s drum machine rhythms evoke a powerful sense of nostalgia, yet MNGLXMPLR effortlessly transform these influences into a fresh, contemporary sound where minimalism meets meticulous craftsmanship. Subtle EBM elements occasionally surface, and a few darker compositions add extra depth, but the album never loses its focus or momentum. The closing track, sung in English, provides a welcome contrast to the predominantly German-language material.

“Neue Zukunft” is an exceptionally accomplished release, with every element perfectly balanced. It is a remarkable album that deserves to be discovered by anyone with a passion for classic Electro, Minimal-Wave, and intelligent Electronic music. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Neue Zukunft”:

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/neue-zukunft-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Neue Zukunft by Mängelexemplar</a>

About Mängelexemplar

Mängelexemplar (MNGLxMPLR) is a synth wave duo from Düsseldorf, Germany, active since 2011. The lineup comprises Lilli B. on lyrics and vocals and Joa H. (Joachim Saleina) on synthesizers, rhythm machines, and vocals. The duo releases through Infacted Recordings and its own imprint, Carisma Studios. Their previous full-length, “Non Plus Ultra,” appeared in 2020. Mängelexemplar previewed the follow-up with the singles “Hochhausdach,” “Mängelexemplar,” “Neue Zukunft,” and “Kontraste” before Infacted Recordings released the “Neue Zukunft” album digitally on March 27, 2026, with Carisma Studios issuing a limited 12-inch vinyl edition. That album, reviewed above, is the duo’s first full-length release since “Non Plus Ultra.”

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