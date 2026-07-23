False Flowers released an official visualizer for their cover of Adam and the Ants’ “Beat My Guest”, the B-side to “Secret Futures” on Strange Club Records.

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Post-punk band False Flowers released an official visualizer for their cover of Adam and the Ants’ “Beat My Guest”. The song is the B-side to “Secret Futures”, a two-song single out now on Strange Club Records, with UK distribution through No Front Teeth Records.

Guitarist Brian Hanover, who wrote lead track “Secret Futures”, described how the cover came together: “When we first started playing together in 2024 I mentioned wanting to cover this. The idea fell by the wayside until early Jan 2026, when I mentioned it again and by this point knew we could make this sound like us by adding atmosphere, moodiness, and a different energy; it needed to be done right to honor such a great song. By Feb 2026 we had recorded it for the B side of Secret Futures.”

‘Beat My Guest’ backs the ‘Secret Futures’ single

“Secret Futures” b/w “Beat My Guest” is the follow-up to False Flowers’ self-titled debut mini-LP. Both songs were recorded by Patrick Hills at Earthtone, the studio behind releases by 7 Seconds, Tera Melos and King Woman. Lead track “Secret Futures” pairs an upbeat, punk-rooted composition with lyrics about time spent on insignificant distractions rather than meaningful moments in life. The single has been available since July 3 through Strange Club Records, with digital release also through Amazon and iTunes and streaming on Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal, among other platforms. A self-produced music video for “Secret Futures” launched July 10 on the band’s YouTube channel. The physical 7-inch vinyl is available to order through Strange Club Records.

False Flowers is already working on a new album, planned for 2027. The band continues to play alongside acts including Home Front, Primitive Heads, MESS, Generacion Suicida, Alter Girl and Guilty Strangers, with two confirmed Sacramento, California shows:

August 3, 2026 – Cafe Colonial, with Bleakness and Rose Lyon

September 3, 2026 – Cafe Colonial, with Bloodstains, Máscaras and Riot Radio

About False Flowers

False Flowers is Lory Gil (also of Rad and Sick Burn) on keyboard and vocals, Brian Hanover (also of Hanover Saints, Whiskey Rebels and Union Hearts) on guitar and backing vocals, Conrad Melancon (also of Cold Trap and Mob Rule) on bass, and Craig Hancock (also of Rad and Sick Burn) on drums. The band’s dark, atmospheric post-punk draws comparisons to Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, TSOL, The Damned and Christian Death. False Flowers debuted with a self-titled mini-LP before releasing the “Secret Futures” b/w “Beat My Guest” single on Strange Club Records, now backed by an official visualizer for the cover track.

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