Viscera Drip – Death Curse (Album – Advoxya Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, AggroTech.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Justin Thiele’s fourth official album has been introduced by the artist as ‘a personal record of accumulation for loss, pain, and unthinkable misery, yet also stands as a testament to perseverance in the face of a fate we all share’. “Death Curse” features eleven songs plus five remixes.

Content: Dark-Electro lovers will be for sure familiar with the dark and tormented Electronics of this American project. The album takes off with a kind of intro and rapidly moves on with furious and harsh Dark-Electro characterized by distorted vocals, carrying icy leads and stumping kicks. The last song has something Hardcore like.

Remixes have been accomplished by God Module, Sin DNA, Amduscia, Erk Aicrag and XXOt.

+ + + : Viscera Drip has accomplished a hard and merciless work. It’s not that innovating, but simply a great, powerful piece of Dark-Electro like this artist has already done before. The global production process became more mature and resulted in several great songs. I especially recommend listening to “Why Can’t You See It?” and “Fading Voices”. There’re interesting names about the remixers, and also great pieces of music like the Dark-Techno remix of “The Other Side Of Hell” by Sin DNA and God Module’s remix of “A Place Beyond The Stars”.

– – – : The more Hardcore driven “Dark Water” isn’t exactly a song that I’ll keep in mind and with less in common with the rest of the tracklist.

Conclusion: Viscera Drip remains in my opinion a rather underrated or less familiar formation in the wide fields of Dark-Electronic music.

Best songs: “Why Can’t You See It?”, “Fading Voices”, “Better When We Die”, “A Place Among The Stars” + “The Other Side Of Hell – Sin DNA Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/VisceraDrip

Label: www.advoxya-records.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Advoxya-Records/265765706059