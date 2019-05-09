Terence Fixmer announces ‘The Swarm’ EP – listen to a first track

(Photo: Sven Marquardt) Terence Fixmer returns to NovaMute with a new EP, “The Swarm”, out on vinyl May 24 and available via digital platforms June 21.

“The Swarm” is one of a series of EPs that NovaMute are set to release in 2019. Forthcoming releases include a new EP from Nicolas Bougaïeff and new signing Fidelity Kastrow’s debut EP.

The Swarm EP Tracklisting:

A1. The Swarm

A2. FRF2

B1. No Dreams

B2. The Dawn

You can listen to a new track “FRF2” below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.