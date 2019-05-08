Signal Aout 42 return with ‘Insurrection’ on 7 June 2019 – here’s the album trailer

Signal Aout 42 (aka Jacky Meurisse) is back with a new album “Insurrection” to be released next month. The release comes 6 years after “Inspiration” and sees this belgian EBM legend focus on all that SA42 has done until today.

You can find the trailer for the album below.

From EBM to New Beat

When they started, back in 1981, Signal Aout 42 (which was at the time simply called Signal) was the project of a bunch of schoolmates (Jacky Meurisse, Damien and Luc Vandamme). What most people don’t know is that the final name refers to the date that Signal, a German propaganda publication in the Second World War, came out. Meurisse would later on also embrace New Beat and work on several projects such as Amnesia, Boris, Pleasure Game, Le Park, DJPC, … that were quite successful at the time.

