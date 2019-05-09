Cosey Fanni Tutti reworks Penelope Trappes track ‘Carry Me’

Cosey Fanni Tutti has reworked the Penelope Trappes track “Carry Me” for Trappes’ “Redeux” album which will be released June 7th on Houndstooth. The track is out as a standalone single.

Here’s some more info on this album. After the release of her sophomore solo album “Penelope Two”, Penelope Trappes and Houndstooth announce “Redeux”; an album of reworks of tracks from “Penelope Two”. On the album you find covers by Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai, Factory Floor member Nik Colk Void, Throbbing Gristle’s Cosey Fanni Tutti, Shelter Press label founder/producer/visual artist Félicia Atkinson, Throwing Snow, Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Jófríður Ákadóttir aka JFDR, Poppy Ackroyd with Hidden Orchestra member and One Little Indian signee transposes Kismet on piano, Savages producer Jonny Hostile, Ben Frost and Tim Hecker collaborator and Sigur Ros’ musical director Paul Corley and Swedish techno duo Aasthma (Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik).

Full tracklist:

Burn On (Mogwai Rework) Carry Me (Cosey Fanni Tutti Rework) Maeve (JFDR Rework) Farewell (Johnny Hostile Rework) Night Hive (Paul Corley Rework) Nite Hive (Nik Colk Void Rework) Connector (Aasthma Rework) Farewell (Throwing Snow Rework) Kismet (Poppy Ackroyd Rework) Burn On (Félicia Atkinson Rework)

Who is Penelope Trappes?

Penelope Trappes is a London based Australian born vocalist, musician and soundscape artist signed to Houndstooth. She spent 2016 writing and recording what would become her first solo album, “Penelope One” in a piano studio in East London. The LP was released via Optimo Music in 2017 on vinyl and as a photo book.

Penelope signed to Houndstooth in 2018 and released her sophomore LP (and photo book) “Penelope Two” in October 2018.

