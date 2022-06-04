Tapage – Recursive Behaviors (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ambient-Industrial, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Tijs Ham, better known as his sonic alter-ego Tapage strikes back with three new tracks. It rather looks like a mini-album instead of a real full length. The work is inspired by the vision of humans and machines exchanging ‘sonic materials with one another.’

Content: The work has less in common with the early productions of this artist. We now enter a kind of fantasy- and abstract sound universe which is clearly Experimental-like and accomplished with minimal sound treatments. In the end it resulted in a Cinematic experience filled with a true sonic collage featuring buzzing soundwaves and the perception of some authentic instruments like cello, flute and ao.

+ + + : Tapage is a project in constant evolution. This work is accentuated by a very own approach in sound which might appeal for Experimental- and Cinematic lovers. The opening piece takes you away in an intriguing sonic labyrinth of more than 15 minutes.

– – – : Definitely not the most accessible work of Tapage, the experimental side being very present.

Conclusion: Tapage has achieved the perfect Soundtrack for an imaginary, surreal, short film.

Best songs: “The Error Controlled Regulator”.

Rate: 6.

