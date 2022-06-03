Ukrainian electro industrial act Ginger Snap5 back with all new single ‘Zaida’
Out now is a brand new 3-track single by the Odesa based Ukrainian electro industrial act Ginger Snap5 who also participated together with 54 other Ukrainian acts in our recently released charity compilation.
The single’s title, “Zaida”, refers to the foreign Russian occupier, and you can translate the word ‘zaida’ as ‘stranger’. The song itself is “about our military forces who beat the shit out of the Russian occupiers” musician Romeo Soroka adds.
To understand what the song is about, here’s a rough translation of the lyrics which are in Ukrainian. You will notice that the swearing is understandably omnipresent.
The fuck you came to us ugly zaida
Who do you think you are, a mad bastard
You will never, ever defeat us
“It” is in our hearts, in our head, not in the house
The gods of war send you greetings
you were a defiant orc, now you’re shreds
We Ukrainians are a hell of a weapon
Fucking go back katsaps to your swamps
In Moscow, explosions and alarms
Katsaps remnants are burning all around
ZSU roasts, artillery covers
brothers and sisters tear katsaps to pieces
The fuck your mother gave birth to you
you motherfucker will die here, shit, bastard of pigdog
You will never, ever defeat us
here are sisters with guns, here are brothers with guns
We are Ukrainians, we are a lethal weapon
shreds of katsaps rot along the road
This is our land here and our freedom
Fucking go back katsap to your swamps
In Moscow, explosions and alarms
Katsaps remnants are burning all around
ZSU roasts, artillery covers
brothers and sisters tear katsaps to pieces
Asked how difficult it is to record music these days in Ukraine Romeo says this: “It became much more difficult to make music. Besides the fact that the situation is unstable in the city and Ukraine, the war takes away inspiration and strength to implement ideas. There’s a desire, but there’re no strength or the mood. As for releasing, it’s the easiest thing, a matter of a few minutes – to upload to a couple of sites.”
You can download the single below.
