Tangara – Rika (Album – Submarine Broadcasting Company)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic, Electronic, Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Originally set up in Kiev (Ukraine) Tangara is ‘a sound project grown by an ever-changing group of musicians.’ “Rika” features eight songs.

Content: The album sounds varied, exploring different grounds and often resulting in a Cinematic experience. You’ll notice down tempo passages and Experimental parts featuring field recordings.

+ + + : I like the intimate sphere hanging over the work. Soundwise there’s an interesting minimalistic approach in the sound treatments. The debut song -which isn’t fully representative, is one of the most accessible cuts for its down tempo cadence and Eastern atmosphere.

– – – : Sometimes a bit too experimental-like for my taste while there also is a serious contrast between an exciting debut cut and the last part of the work moving into pure Cinematic parts.

Conclusion: I’m not entirely convinced by the album which is more suited to get accompanied by visuals.

Best songs: “Tariq”, “Paralysis”.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.submarinebroadcasting.com / www.facebook.com/SubCastCo