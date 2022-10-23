Tangara – Rika (Album – Submarine Broadcasting Company)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic, Electronic, Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Originally set up in Kiev (Ukraine)…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic, Electronic, Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Originally set up in Kiev (Ukraine) Tangara is ‘a sound project grown by an ever-changing group of musicians.’ “Rika” features eight songs.
Content: The album sounds varied, exploring different grounds and often resulting in a Cinematic experience. You’ll notice down tempo passages and Experimental parts featuring field recordings.
+ + + : I like the intimate sphere hanging over the work. Soundwise there’s an interesting minimalistic approach in the sound treatments. The debut song -which isn’t fully representative, is one of the most accessible cuts for its down tempo cadence and Eastern atmosphere.
– – – : Sometimes a bit too experimental-like for my taste while there also is a serious contrast between an exciting debut cut and the last part of the work moving into pure Cinematic parts.
Conclusion: I’m not entirely convinced by the album which is more suited to get accompanied by visuals.
Best songs: “Tariq”, “Paralysis”.
Rate: 6.
Label: www.submarinebroadcasting.com / www.facebook.com/SubCastCo
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether