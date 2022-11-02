Arcana Obscura – Sakura (Single – Consequence Records)

November 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Ethereal, Industrial, Folk, Ritual. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Arcana Obscura is working on their new…

Genre/Influences: Ethereal, Industrial, Folk, Ritual.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Arcana Obscura is working on their new album “Agrathalla” and brings us this single as an appetizer. “Sakura” features three songs; the title track referring to the beauty of the Japanese cherry blossom.

Content: You’ll find the familiar Ethereal and Industrial elements running through the new work. The title song is touched by bombast creating contrast with the heavenly female voices and Eastern-like melody line. Both other songs  remain bombastic, mixing Electronic sound treatments and authentic instruments.

+ + + : Arcana Obscura remains a genius combo when it comes to create dark and mysterious atmospheres. This work -and especially the title song, sounds more into reverie accentuated by delicious, heavenly, vocals. I don’t know if the upcoming album will sound in the line of “Sakura”, but I like the Eastern touch of this song.  

– – – : I’ve already heard much better work from this band and especially as the title song for a single.

Conclusion: “Sakura” is a sonic journey through beautiful places on earth and heaven…

Best songs: “Sakura”, “Premonition”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063864300299

Label:www.consequence-records.com


