Synta[XE]rror – Element [Off] Crime (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Minimal-Electro, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Polish duo Bartosz ‘Kostia’ Jakubicki and Artur ‘Blacha’ Błaszczyk are back on track unleashing their fourth full length opus. This album has been released by the end of 2022 and one year after the great “(.)/dot”.

Content: The global sound and influences featured at this work aren’t that different from the previous album. Synta[XE]rror deals with Minimal-Electronic and IDM which have been seriously empowered by Industrial sound treatments. There’s an interesting contrast between the sound intelligence of the composition and its unpolished production.

+ + + : This duo confirms the strong potential and intelligence revealed at the previous work. “Element [Off] Crime” sounds in the prolongation of this album although it sounds a tiny more Industrial like. That makes me speak about a kind of ‘intelligent industrial music’ format with a perfect balance between sounds, atmospheres and minimalism.

– – – : It’s a pity the work only features 4 -extended, tracks. There however is a serious contrast between both, brilliant, debut cuts and both, last, ones which are a little less convincing.

Conclusion: Synta[XE]rror has accomplished a new, inventive piece of modern Electronics which might appeal to lovers of IDM and Industrial music.

Best songs: “Element [Off] Crime 01”, “Element [Off] Crime 02”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100061443858647

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum