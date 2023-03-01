Synta[XE]rror – Element [Off] Crime (Album – Zoharum)

March 1, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: IDM, Minimal-Electro, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Related news'Click Interview' with Synta[XE]rror: "We Do Not Create Music For A Specific Recipient"

Background/Info: Polish duo Bartosz ‘Kostia’ Jakubicki and Artur ‘Blacha’ Błaszczyk are back on track unleashing their fourth full length opus. This album has been released by the end of 2022 and one year after the great “(.)/dot”.

Content: The global sound and influences featured at this work aren’t that different from the previous album. Synta[XE]rror deals with Minimal-Electronic and IDM which have been seriously empowered by Industrial sound treatments. There’s an interesting contrast between the sound intelligence of the composition and its unpolished production.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey

Your donation will make a difference.

+ + + : This duo confirms the strong potential and intelligence revealed at the previous work. “Element [Off] Crime” sounds in the prolongation of this album although it sounds a tiny more Industrial like. That makes me speak about a kind of ‘intelligent industrial music’ format with a perfect balance between sounds, atmospheres and minimalism.

– – – : It’s a pity the work only features 4 -extended, tracks. There however is a serious contrast between both, brilliant, debut cuts and both, last, ones which are a little less convincing.

Conclusion: Synta[XE]rror has accomplished a new, inventive piece of modern Electronics which might appeal to lovers of IDM and Industrial music.

Best songs: “Element [Off] Crime 01”, “Element [Off] Crime 02”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100061443858647

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Rapoon – Skulls On The Plains Of Turkey (Album – Zoharum)

March 1, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Old Castle – Artwork 51 (Album – Zoharum)

February 28, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Ujif_Notfound – Hypogonadism (Album – I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free)

February 27, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

You may have missed

Ukrainian tribal ambient act Dva Dereva returns with all new single, 'Black Spring'

Ukrainian tribal ambient act Dva Dereva returns with all new single, ‘Black Spring’

February 28, 2023 bernard
Kong is back with first new album since 2014: 'Traders Of Truth'

Kong is back with first new album since 2014: ‘Traders Of Truth’

February 28, 2023 bernard
The Weeknd is the first artist in history to exceed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

The Weeknd is the first artist in history to exceed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

February 28, 2023 bernard
Electro-industrial act Neon Insect goes 'Rewired' on new single - an awful world if the Soviets would have won

Electro-industrial act Neon Insect goes ‘Rewired’ on new single – an awful world if the Soviets would have won

February 28, 2023 bernard
Einstürzende Neubauten co-founder FM Einheit returns with all new album in March: 'Radal Angel' - and there is a Depeche Mode link

Einstürzende Neubauten co-founder FM Einheit returns with all new album in March: ‘Radal Angel’ – and there is a Depeche Mode link

February 28, 2023 bernard