UK goth rock act Salvation to play ‘Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival’ in Whitby – did you get their live album already on vinyl?

The UK goth rock act Salvation will play at the ‘Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival’ in Whitby on Oct 28th with The March Violets.

For those who missed it, the band released the live album “We Gave You Diamonds​.​.​. Live at De Casino!” on CD and purple vinyl in late 2021. There are still a few copies available from this limited vinyl edition of 300 copies. The first 100 copies came with a free Salvation Tote Bag. The CD version holds a 12-page colour booklet with exclusive photos of the band on stage and the fans.

The live recording itself was made at De Casino in Sint-Niklaas (BE) on March 7th 2020 on the final night of a four-date tour supporting The Mission.

About Salvation

Salvation was formed in 1983 by Danny and James, who experimented with noise using bass guitar, synths, and pedals. They recorded their first single, “Girlsoul” on Merciful Release, with the help of Andrew Eldritch from The Sisters of Mercy, and recorded six songs for an album, “Clash of Dreams”, that was ultimately shelved. Only 4 ‘test pressings’ were made at the time and the release was shelved. The album remained unavailable until it was remastered and released in October 2014.

Mike left the band, but Choque joined with his 12-string guitar and pedals, and the band continued to produce recordings with a psychedelic goth sound.

In 1987, James left and was replaced by Ben and Richard, transforming Salvation into a well-oiled rock ‘n’ roll machine. The band’s “Diamonds Are Forever” album sold solidly at home and abroad and breached the indie charts.

The band continued to tour and record, but Paul left and Choque left for his mistress, The Hollow Men. The band underwent serious auditions and brought on new members, Andy M and George Schultz. The band released their “All And More” EP and in 1989, the band was signed to Miles Copeland’s IRS label and released their album “Sass”. Salvation from then on toured extensively with The Alarm, Fields of The Nephilim, New Model Army and The Wonderstuff.

Constant gigging took its toll, and the band’s groove machine reached terminal meltdown. Danny left the band in mid-1990, signalling the end of their IRS contract. The band recruited another singer, but things were never the same, and the final curtain soon descended.

In March 2020, the band played 4 shows supporting The Mission in France and Belgium.

The current line-up consists of Daniel Mass, Benoît Farvak, Paul Lavender, Nic Bate and Stuart Owen.