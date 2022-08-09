Sygo Cries – In Outside Places (EP – Sygo Cries)

August 9, 2022

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Wave-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Belgian formation Sygo Cries is driven by Mika…

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian formation Sygo Cries is driven by Mika Goedrijk (This Morn’Omina, Nebula-H, Powder Pussy), Wim Guillemyn, Olivier Moulin and Brooklyn Machet. The band was active in the 90s and reactivated a few years ago now.

Content: This new work features 3 songs, which are mainly driven by good-old Cold-Wave guitar playing and deep, vibrating bass lines. One of the tracks features female vocals while Mika Goedrijk remains the lead singer.

+ + + : Last year Sygo Cries released the excellent “Talking About Walls”-EP and holds on the spirit of this production. The main strength of this band and production is in the guitar playing. There also is a cool swing in the production.

– – – : Compared to “Talking About Walls” this EP sounds as B-sides. I’m missing a climax in the songs.

Conclusion: This is not the record I would recommend to discover Sygo Cries. This band has more potential than what they showed here.

Best songs: “Surrender – Blended Mix”.

Rate: 6.

