Cubic – Exit: Frankfurt (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: After the successful debut album “The Cubic Alphabet” released last year Belgian Franky Deblomme strikes back with a totally new EP featuring three songs plus one remix. This is the debut part of a new series.

Content: The 90s Frankfurter Techno scene has been an important source of inspiration to this EP. Cubic revisited elements of the 90s Techno sound which was really huge in Frankfurt. He mixed it with his ‘Kraftwerk-Pop’ approach, bringing 3 cool songs. It sounds totally dance- and minimal-like with some robotic spoken passages on top. The song “Impact 2023” has been remixed by Nevel who’s another Belgian artist (previously involved with Propulsion, Nebula-H, Ex.Es).

+ + + : This EP reveals 3 new and great songs. It sounds like Cubic with an extra ‘Frankfurter’-Techno touch on top. I like this approach which is also revealing great robotic-vintage sound treatments and deep bass lines. “Wieder Im Keller” is a masterpiece. Both other songs are also worthy of examination while Nevel accomplished a cool, bouncing remix.

– – – : Back in the old days of the Frankfurter Techno scene this EP would have been available as CD. I regret that such a cool work hasn’t been released in a physical format.

Conclusion: Even if Cubic is driven by only retro-elements and influences it remains original and refreshing Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Wieder Im Keller”, “Impact 2023”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: https://cubicpromo.be / www.facebook.com/cubicpromo

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix