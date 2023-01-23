Post industrial ambient project Kilmarth launches all new mini-album ‘Better Days’ feat. a singer for the very first time

The Belgian dark idm ambient project Kilmarth has released an all new 5-track strong mini-album, “Better Days¨. Behind Kilmarth we find the Belgian musician Cedric Wattergniaux.

Small but important detail, Cedric used to write for Side-Line and with his project he is the 5th (ex)member of the Side-Line team who has released music next to Ronan Harris (VNV Nation), Benoit Blanchart (Aiboforcen), Seba Dolimont (Aiboforcen) and Stephane Froidcoeur (Nebula-H).

Cedric’s work is the kind of work you would link to productions released on labels such as Ad Noiseam, Tympanik Audio, Ant-Zen, Mindtrick Records and M-Tronic. Wattergniaux, who has been active in the dark music scene since the early 90’s, first as writer for various fanzines including our very own Side-Line magazine up until a few years ago, and now with Kilmarth, the project he debuted in July 2017 with the 3-track single “The End of Humanity”.

On his newest EP, out now on all digital platforms, we find (female) vocals for the very first time by the the Nigerian singer Blessing. Also included are two remixes from the IDM project, D-Fried.

You can download the release right below from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/album/better-days">Better Days by Kilmarth</a>