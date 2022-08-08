US goth rock act The Wake announce first live shows in over twenty years

US goth rock act The Wake return to the stage for two shows only this year, in New Jersey, USA, and Madrid, Spain. These are The Wake’s first live shows since 1999, and the first time the band’s classic line-up has been reunited live onstage since 1994.

Frontman Troy Payne says: “If what Violet Fane said is true, and “all things come to those who wait” – then surely, we are all in for one hell of a good time. This has been so long in coming that, by the time we step on stage, I expect to be sweating venom.”

The two dates are:

New Jersey, USA – 22 October 2022: QXT’s Nightclub, Newark, New Jersey, USA (With special guest: Caroline Blind)

Madrid, Spain – 4 November 2022: NAZCA Music Live, Madrid, Spain (With special guests: NU:N)

About The Wake

The Wake is an American gothic rock band from Columbus, Ohio, United States, and should not be mistaken with the British post-punk act with the same name.

Formed in 1986 by vocalist Troy Payne and guitarist Richard Witherspoon in Columbus, Ohio USA – The Wake made its first studio recording “Procession” using session musicians on drums and bass in 1987. Bassist James Tramel and electronic drummer Scott Rozanski were recruited later the same year. This lineup quickly recorded first versions of tracks like: “Burial”, “Shelia”, and “Locomotive Age”, creating a rough template for what would become The Wake’s signature sound.

Acoustic drummer Daniel C. replaced Rozanski early in 1989. Driven forward by Daniel’s acoustic drum sound, the band moved substantially towards the rock and roll end of the sonic spectrum. Hoping to add yet another dimension to their sound, keyboardist Robert Brothers was added to the mix in 1990.

In a move to gain exposure, the band started Blaylox Records, named after the band’s mascot cat. The label released their demo cassette and the 7” vinyl single “Harlot” in 1990. Following on the success of “Harlot”, the band released a second 7”, “Sideshow”, on their Blaylox Records label in 1992 which led to the band signing with Cleopatra Records in 1993. The Wake’s debut album “Masked” was released in October 1993. After the completion of the “Masked” tour, the band parted ways with bass player James Tramel and a new bassist, Steven Creighton, was brought into the fold before the release of the “Christine” EP in 1995 with re-mixes supplied by Rosetta Stone.

In 1996, The Wake joined forces with former Ministry engineer “Fluffy” on their third CD, “Nine Ways”. The album was recorded and mixed at both Chicago Trax, and the Chicago Recording Company. Just before the release of “Nine Ways”, guitarist and co-founder Rich Witherspoon left the band and former MCA recording artist Mark Gamiere was enlisted to take over at guitar. Though no studio recordings were made with this lineup, Gamiere provided live tour support from 1996 to 2000. Other lineup changes include the late J.T. Murphy replacing Steven Creighton on bass in 1998. The band turned bass playing duty over to a hard-disk recorder in 1999 before giving way to a hiatus in 2000.

In 2008 “Blacklist” was released on MVD/Cleopatra, it was a ‘best of’ compilation DVD with bonus unreleased material, rare tracks and video. In 2010 Blaylox Records released The Wake’s single “Emily Closer” featuring the reunited lineup of Payne, Witherspoon, Tramel, Brothers, and Daniel C.. In December 2013, The Wake announced the release of a new single, “Rusted”, remixed by John Fryer. Released on Blaylox Records, the single features the lineup of Troy Payne, Rich Witherspoon, and Daniel C..