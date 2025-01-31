Sydney Valette – The Healer (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)
French artist Sydney Valette made his debut in 2011 and has since built an impressive discography. Last year, the Parisian returned to Icy Cold Records with “The Healer”, an album that pays homage to classic Electro-Wave while occasionally venturing into bolder territory with the addition of EBM elements.
The compositions may seem simple at first glance, but they are undeniably effective, delivering several small sonic gems that stand out. That said, it’s worth noting that not every track reaches the same level of quality, as a few weaker songs find their way into the mix. Nevertheless, The Healer demonstrates Valette’s ability to craft intriguing and varied electronic soundscapes. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “La Maman Et Le Fantôme”:
https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/la-maman-et-le-fant-me
