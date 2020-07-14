Swedish synth pop acts Vogon Poetry and Electric City Cowboys unite for a new EP – watch the first track





Sweden’s Vogon Poetry, together with fellow countrymen Electric City Cowboys, releases a new EP – “Electric Passion” – on vinyl and digital. The release comes hand in hand with videos for the two A-side tracks “Passion” and “Electric”.

The idea for the joint EP was born when the two bands were staying together at a synthpop festival in 2019. The bands are not featured on each other’s recordings, instead they have remixed each other’s songs.

Here’s the EP to check out.

And this is the “Passion” video.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.