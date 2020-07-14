Luna13 signs record deal with COP International for new album

(Photo by Abraham Preciado) Out on COP International on November 13 is the new album by the occult-inspired duo Luna13 which blends electronica and black metal. Luna13 is now sharing a cover of Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” which you can check out below and which was originally released via Cleopatra Records.

Luna13 was formed in 2015 and consists of Dr. Luna and Lilith Bathory.

