Sweden’s electronic act Maschine Brennt returns with new single: “Europe”

A few weeks ago we informed you that a (former) member of Sweden’s Systema The Affliction and Cultivated Bimbo, Joacim Thenander, had revived his Behind Maschine Brennt project. Out now is a new single, “Europe “, the third one already taken from the album “Puls” which will be released on July 23.

Maschine Brennt started out as a project in 1991 on the side of Cultivated Bimbo and Systema The Affliction. Maschine Brennt did a few gigs and a handful of tracks were recorded during the ‘90s. After the turn of the millennium he concentrated more on his other more commercial projects including dance music, house, techno stuff, but also a few drum n bass tracks. Until 2014 that is when Maschine Brennt came back with new material, on the Swedish label Plonk. The first album was eventually released in 2017 both digitally (Plonk) and on CD (Razgrom Music). 7 years later (!) a second album, “Puls” (CD + digital), will see the light during Summer of 2021 via Plonk and Razgrom Music.

You can check out the video for “Europe” below. To know more about the project, do check this interview we had with Joacim in 2018.