Valhall release new single ‘Slithering’

Out now is the newest single from the Swedish witchhouse and darkwave duo Valhall, “Slithering”, it’s the second single taken from the upcoming release, “Neversleep”. The “Slithering” single is out now on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and other DSPs.

About the new album, the band says: “It was not an easy album to make for many reasons, pandemic life and day job and others, and when we sent in the masters and artwork (last day of the deadline) I was more tired than I’ve been in many years. However it is definitely the best work I, and we, have ever done.”

“Neversleep” will be out on CD and digital formats worldwide September 3rd on Toronto-based Artoffact Records.

Listen to “Slithering” below.