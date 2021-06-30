(Former) member of Sweden’s Systema The Affliction and Cultivated Bimbo revives Behind Maschine Brennt project

We are in 1991 and the Swedish label Energy Rekords releases what becomes their biggest hit ever, the compilation “I Sometimes Wish I Was Famous – A Swedish Tribute To Depeche Mode”. On that compilation we also find a cover of “Shouldn’t Have Done That” by an obscure Swedish band, Systema The Affliction which would in the end only release on Strontium Records, the vinyl “Summoning For The Files…”. And of course also Cultivated Bimbo with “New Life”.

Systema The Affliction featured musicians who also popped up in such bands as Cultivated Bimbo to name the most famous one. More precisely Joacim Thenander was active in both bands and actually the driving force behind the thrash synth/hip hop crossover duo Cultivated Bimbo. He now revives his other 1991 project Behind Maschine Brennt.

Maschine Brennt started out as a project on the side of Cultivated Bimbo and Systema The Affliction. Maschine Brennt did a few gigs and a handful of tracks were recorded during the ‘90s. After the turn of the millennium he concentrated more on his other more commercial projects including dance music, house, techno stuff, but also a few drum n bass tracks.

Until 2014…

Until 2014 that is when Maschine Brennt came back with new material, on the Swedish label Plonk. Later he joined forces with Kretz and started releasing tracks on Encrypted Records. The first album was eventually released in 2017 both digitally (Plonk) and on CD (Razgrom Music). A few remixes followed including work for Metroland, Deutsche Bank, Datapop and so on.

7 years later (!) a second album, “Puls” (CD + digital), will see the light during Summer of 2021 via Plonk and Razgrom Music. The influences on the new album will be early 80’s electro, and of course that special german Düsseldorf sound.

The CD will feature a bonus track not available anywhere else. In total you can expect 12 tracks spinning from 100 to 143 BPM. Released digitally on July 2. The CD will be available on July 7.

Here’s a preview.