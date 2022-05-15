Svaj. – Rewind (EP – TZW Produktion)

May 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Svaj. Is a Swedish solo-project driven by Tomas Z….

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Svaj. Is a Swedish solo-project driven by Tomas Z. Westberg. This guy is busy with different projects. Last year I had the opportunity to discover the old-school EBM project, Syntet. He now strikes back with Svaj. The songs were originally composed in the late 80s and reactivated plus reworked in 2022.

Content: “Rewind” is pure nostalgia. The Electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro format definitely belong to the 80s. The global production and still the vocals remind me of Absolute Body Control.

+ + + : Svaj. Is a must have and a true discovery for 80s fans. The songs smell like pure 80s Electro-Wave. The cuts are short, dark, driven by simple tunes and recovered by sweeping effects. “Still Standing” and “Dream Telepathy” both the most noticeable cuts.

– – – : I regret the songs aren’t a bit longer but here again that’s pure 80s like.

Conclusion: Svaj. Is another cool Electro project byTomas Z. Westberg and I hope to hear more new stuff in this direction.

Best songs: “Still Standing”, “Dream Telepathy”, “Rewind”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist & Label: https://www.tzw.se


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

First Aid 4 Souls to land all new album in April: 'I Am The Night' - check out the first 2 tracks

Out now – all new album by electro industrial act First Aid 4 Souls: ‘I Am The Night’

May 13, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Combichrist shares new single 'Modern Demon' + lyric video

Combichrist shares new single ‘Modern Demon’ + lyric video

May 13, 2022 bernard
Freakangel returns with all new EP, 'The Last White Dance' + NSFW videoclip

Freakangel returns with all new EP, ‘The Last White Dance’ + NSFW videoclip

May 12, 2022 bernard
Two early live tapes released from Psyche

Two early live tapes released from Psyche

May 12, 2022 bernard
EBM act ELM back with all new EP 'Steel Hope' (incl. mix by Front 242's Patrick Codenys)

EBM act ELM back with all new EP ‘Steel Hope’ (incl. mix by Front 242’s Patrick Codenys)

May 11, 2022 bernard