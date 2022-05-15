Svaj. – Rewind (EP – TZW Produktion)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Svaj. Is a Swedish solo-project driven by Tomas Z. Westberg. This guy is busy with different projects. Last year I had the opportunity to discover the old-school EBM project, Syntet. He now strikes back with Svaj. The songs were originally composed in the late 80s and reactivated plus reworked in 2022.

Content: “Rewind” is pure nostalgia. The Electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro format definitely belong to the 80s. The global production and still the vocals remind me of Absolute Body Control.

+ + + : Svaj. Is a must have and a true discovery for 80s fans. The songs smell like pure 80s Electro-Wave. The cuts are short, dark, driven by simple tunes and recovered by sweeping effects. “Still Standing” and “Dream Telepathy” both the most noticeable cuts.

– – – : I regret the songs aren’t a bit longer but here again that’s pure 80s like.

Conclusion: Svaj. Is another cool Electro project byTomas Z. Westberg and I hope to hear more new stuff in this direction.

Best songs: “Still Standing”, “Dream Telepathy”, “Rewind”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist & Label: https://www.tzw.se