Svaj. – Rewind (EP – TZW Produktion)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Svaj. Is a Swedish solo-project driven by Tomas Z….
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Svaj. Is a Swedish solo-project driven by Tomas Z. Westberg. This guy is busy with different projects. Last year I had the opportunity to discover the old-school EBM project, Syntet. He now strikes back with Svaj. The songs were originally composed in the late 80s and reactivated plus reworked in 2022.
Content: “Rewind” is pure nostalgia. The Electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro format definitely belong to the 80s. The global production and still the vocals remind me of Absolute Body Control.
+ + + : Svaj. Is a must have and a true discovery for 80s fans. The songs smell like pure 80s Electro-Wave. The cuts are short, dark, driven by simple tunes and recovered by sweeping effects. “Still Standing” and “Dream Telepathy” both the most noticeable cuts.
– – – : I regret the songs aren’t a bit longer but here again that’s pure 80s like.
Conclusion: Svaj. Is another cool Electro project byTomas Z. Westberg and I hope to hear more new stuff in this direction.
Best songs: “Still Standing”, “Dream Telepathy”, “Rewind”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist & Label: https://www.tzw.se
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether