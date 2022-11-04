Supersimmetria – Double Helix (Album – Hands)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Right from Berlin comes the sixth album by Armando Alibrandi aka Supersimmetria. On “Double Helix” he ‘explores the structure formed by double-stranded nucleic acid molecules, DNA, the core of our very existence.’

Content: The work of Supersimmetria remains sophisticated and covers a wide range of influence which can be easily defined as IDM. The tracks have been constructed by elaborated sound sculptures. But you’ll also notice minimal passages and heavier, danceable, cuts moving on the edge of Industrial-Techno.

+ + + : I’ve always liked the work of this artist who once again reveals to have a nose for great Electronic structures. Call it visionary Industrial music or simply Industrial-Techno for dark heads, Armando feels comfortable now treating with down tempo rhythms and minimal sound constructions and then with harder, up-tempo, Technoid passages. I like the way he built up his tracks reaching a true apotheosis like a sonic-climax.

– – – : Intelligent music isn’t always the most accessible format so it might need time to get into Supersimmetria.

Conclusion: When music meets math… Supersimmetria sounds like science!

Best songs: “Supercoiling”, “Transcription”, “Translation”, “Mobilome”, “DNA Repair”, “Telomere”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Supersimmetria

Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official