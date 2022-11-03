Katran – Above The Concrete (Album – Hands)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the debut album of Serbian Darko Kolar -who’s also involved with the hard Techno-Industrial Ontal-duo.
Content: Katran is also dealing with Industrial-Techno but without other influences you can hear in Ontal. The tracks are hard and dark, driven by merciless, pumping, kicks and Industrial loops. Four songs are featuring guest artists Surit (Spain), Fausten (Germany), Elektroplasma (France) and KK Null (Japanese) contributed to the work.
+ + + : “Above The Concrete” moves on a thin line between Industrial and Techno. I like the dark sphere supporting his production while the punching hard beats will lead you into frenetic dance moves. “Isolation” featuring Surit is a great piece featuring sharp, Industrial, noises. Another attention grabber is “Silver Surface” accentuating the dark side of the work.
– – – : The sound formula sounds a bit easy but who cares for people who like to dance to Industrial-Techno rhythms.
Conclusion: Industrial-Techno for dark heads dancing in cellar- and dungeon parties.
Best songs: “Isolation With Surit”, “Silver Surface”, “Trace”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/dekodeone
Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether