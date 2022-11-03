Katran – Above The Concrete (Album – Hands)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of Serbian Darko Kolar -who’s also involved with the hard Techno-Industrial Ontal-duo.

Content: Katran is also dealing with Industrial-Techno but without other influences you can hear in Ontal. The tracks are hard and dark, driven by merciless, pumping, kicks and Industrial loops. Four songs are featuring guest artists Surit (Spain), Fausten (Germany), Elektroplasma (France) and KK Null (Japanese) contributed to the work.

+ + + : “Above The Concrete” moves on a thin line between Industrial and Techno. I like the dark sphere supporting his production while the punching hard beats will lead you into frenetic dance moves. “Isolation” featuring Surit is a great piece featuring sharp, Industrial, noises. Another attention grabber is “Silver Surface” accentuating the dark side of the work.

– – – : The sound formula sounds a bit easy but who cares for people who like to dance to Industrial-Techno rhythms.

Conclusion: Industrial-Techno for dark heads dancing in cellar- and dungeon parties.

Best songs: “Isolation With Surit”, “Silver Surface”, “Trace”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/dekodeone

Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official