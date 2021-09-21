Submissions wanted for the Side-Line powered ‘Face The Beat 7’ download compilation – send your submissions now for this mega industrial/electro compilation!

We are one year after the release of “Face The Beat 6”, which means it’s time to start work on the 7th volume of our popular download compilation series. Our 6th volume was again more popular than the record downloads we had with “Face The Beat 5”, let’s see if our 7th volume will break records again.

On “Face The Beat: Session 7” – scheduled for release this Winter – we will again be focusing on new/known talents from the industrial/electronic scene which will get a large platform to showcase their material. Just like with the previous volumes, we continue to support charity projects around the globe.

We plan to release this new volume by the end of December 2021 or early January 2022 depending on the work involved.

How can you take part in the compilation?

There are a couple of rules to respect in order to make it easier for everyone, especially for our chief editor Bernard Van Isacker who has been compiling every volume since the start of this series.

Send 1 (!!!) mastered track in WAV format (GEMA free material and preferably previously unreleased) via wetransfer.com to info@side-line.com . We stress the fact that you can only send 1 track . Your best one that is. The reason is simple, there are thousands of submissions to go through.

The deadline for submission is October 21st 2021 .

The deadline for submission is October 21st 2021. We are open to all kind of dark styles as you can hear on the previous compilations that are available for free download on https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com although we like to keep all New Wave and Post-Punk for our other compilation series which started earlier this Summer with "Post-Punk (Genesis)".

We are an eclectic magazine, so we bring an eclectic selection as well since we started with the compilation series.

This compilation will again be powered by Side-Line and promoted to a whole range of magazines and DJ’s. In other news, we will again invite Shane Aungst – Shane now you know – to do his magic work on the upcoming 7th volume as well… cross your fingers!

So far we released the following ‘Face The Beat’ compilations

Below are the 6 previous compilations (and 2 mega mixes) for you to check out:

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-1">Face The Beat: Session 1 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-2">Face The Beat: Session 2 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-3">Face The Beat: Session 3 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/shane-aungst-vs-face-the-beat-5-megamix">Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix by Shane Aungst</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/shane-aungst-vs-face-the-beat-6-megamix">Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 6 – Megamix by Shane Aungst</a>