Synthpunk annex witch house act Suffer Ring release hard-hitting new single ‘Hands’ on Re:Mission Entertainment

Synthpunk annex witch house act Suffer Ring has just launched one of the most hard-hitting singles we have heard in a while. “Hands” goes accompanied by an equally angry reactionary video which you can view below.

“Hands”, released on the Oklahoma City based label Re:Mission Entertainment, is a protest song and ties into the themes of the forthcoming Suffer Ring album “Hauntology”. The concept of “Hauntology” has a few vectors of reification in this album, some more positive than others.

Says the band: “It’s a reference to revisiting the aggressive energy from the first album, but it also speaks to culturally dead elements of the past being regurgitated to haunt us in the present. It speaks of consequences. Planting seeds and covering our eyes, screaming in confused horror at the cancerous fruit that’s born. It is an angry reactionary statement, and it is a lamentation for the innocence that is lost at the moment of enlightenment when you realize you are complicit. We ravaged nations. We are choking the earth. We’re starting the fires. You can’t wash this blood from your hands and neither can anyone else.”

“Hauntology” will be released on December 21.

Here is the video already for “Hands” to be played loud!

And here is the Bandcamp download.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/hands">Hands by SUFFER RING</a>