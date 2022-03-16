Side-Line releases ‘The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)’ on Bandcamp as a free download

(Picture by Jasyn Bangert – God Module) Out now via Bandcamp is Shane Aungst’s “The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)”.

Seattle (United States) based DJ Shane Aungst produced this monster megamix featuring a total of 38 tracks from “Face The Beat: Session 7” during long evening sessions in February and March 2022. He soon talked about the zombietapes, hence the title of this megamix. The original compilation is available here. Expect an interview with Shane Aungst in the next days

The release holds 3 parts being just over 49 minutes each totaling just over 147 minutes and holds extensive remix and sampling work by Shane Aungst. The full remix is available for free with all donations going to charity like every release on our Bandcamp page. This is the 3rd time already that Shane Aungst has produced a remix for Side-Line’s infamous compilation series. The two previous megamixes were “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix” and “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 6 – Megamix“.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/the-zombietapes-face-the-beat-7-megamix">The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix) by Shane Aungst</a>

Tracklist

SIDE A

Intro By Viscera Drip Midian Dite – Hermosa Sumisa Histeria – Proceso Inquisición Suppressor – Schweigen Sapphira Vee – What Is This Dance My Darling – Love & Hate (Centhron Remix) Preemptive Strike 0.1 – Preemptive Strike (2021 Version – Face The Beat Edit) Khmar – Dampfkraft Reality’s Despair – The Other Side Empyres – The Sirens Call Blut Reaktor – Beneath The Judas Tree Chem – Cieni Sodomy Down The Cross – Zurück In Den Wald

SIDE B

Helmynthe – Aromat Ammiaka Ctrl+Cmd+Destroy_Alternis (Oot Mix) Eric Dillon – Come Closer (Soulchasm Mix) Instrumental Master Shadow System – Smile Before The Bullets (Sitd Remix) Fatherless Child – Share If You Like Shave If You Lick Psychosomatik – Damage Done (Original) MATT HART – I Am Overlord Imjudas – Ritual (Reichsfeind Rmx) Sun’s Spectrum – Intrusion Last Activity – Shadows Doktor Foxx – Cold On LCM – Bodies Collide R.I.P. (Roppongi Inc. Project ) – Bazooka

SIDE C