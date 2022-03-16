Side-Line releases ‘The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)’ on Bandcamp as a free download
(Picture by Jasyn Bangert – God Module) Out now via Bandcamp is Shane Aungst’s “The…
(Picture by Jasyn Bangert – God Module) Out now via Bandcamp is Shane Aungst’s “The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)”.
Seattle (United States) based DJ Shane Aungst produced this monster megamix featuring a total of 38 tracks from “Face The Beat: Session 7” during long evening sessions in February and March 2022. He soon talked about the zombietapes, hence the title of this megamix. The original compilation is available here. Expect an interview with Shane Aungst in the next days
The release holds 3 parts being just over 49 minutes each totaling just over 147 minutes and holds extensive remix and sampling work by Shane Aungst. The full remix is available for free with all donations going to charity like every release on our Bandcamp page. This is the 3rd time already that Shane Aungst has produced a remix for Side-Line’s infamous compilation series. The two previous megamixes were “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix” and “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 6 – Megamix“.
Tracklist
SIDE A
- Intro By Viscera Drip
- Midian Dite – Hermosa Sumisa
- Histeria – Proceso Inquisición
- Suppressor – Schweigen
- Sapphira Vee – What Is This
- Dance My Darling – Love & Hate (Centhron Remix)
- Preemptive Strike 0.1 – Preemptive Strike (2021 Version – Face The Beat Edit)
- Khmar – Dampfkraft
- Reality’s Despair – The Other Side
- Empyres – The Sirens Call
- Blut Reaktor – Beneath The Judas Tree
- Chem – Cieni
- Sodomy Down The Cross – Zurück In Den Wald
SIDE B
- Helmynthe – Aromat Ammiaka
- Ctrl+Cmd+Destroy_Alternis (Oot Mix)
- Eric Dillon – Come Closer (Soulchasm Mix) Instrumental Master
- Shadow System – Smile Before The Bullets (Sitd Remix)
- Fatherless Child – Share If You Like Shave If You Lick
- Psychosomatik – Damage Done (Original)
- MATT HART – I Am Overlord
- Imjudas – Ritual (Reichsfeind Rmx)
- Sun’s Spectrum – Intrusion
- Last Activity – Shadows
- Doktor Foxx – Cold On
- LCM – Bodies Collide
- R.I.P. (Roppongi Inc. Project ) – Bazooka
SIDE C
- Scars Are Soulless – Eyes Of The Deceiver
- Distoxia – Legiones Invertidas
- Unidad Obscura – Ni Un Minuto Atras
- Deadjump – Save Me From My Fear (Burnout Mix)
- Notstandskomitee_Bitcrash
- Waijdan – Rotting Gardens
- John Bérb-Eluha – Fantômas
- Shinigami Ind – Quiero
- Atonal – Crash Feat. Anna Soares
- Escupemetralla – Maldacena Duality
- Rabbits Wear Boots – We Will Not Become A Number
- Against I – Scum
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether