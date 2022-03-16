Side-Line releases ‘The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)’ on Bandcamp as a free download

(Picture by Jasyn Bangert – God Module) Out now via Bandcamp is Shane Aungst’s “The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)”.

Seattle (United States) based DJ Shane Aungst produced this monster megamix featuring a total of 38 tracks from “Face The Beat: Session 7” during long evening sessions in February and March 2022. He soon talked about the zombietapes, hence the title of this megamix. The original compilation is available here. Expect an interview with Shane Aungst in the next days

The release holds 3 parts being just over 49 minutes each totaling just over 147 minutes and holds extensive remix and sampling work by Shane Aungst. The full remix is available for free with all donations going to charity like every release on our Bandcamp page. This is the 3rd time already that Shane Aungst has produced a remix for Side-Line’s infamous compilation series. The two previous megamixes were “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix” and “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 6 – Megamix“.

Tracklist

SIDE A

  1. Intro By Viscera Drip
  2. Midian Dite – Hermosa Sumisa
  3. Histeria – Proceso Inquisición
  4. Suppressor – Schweigen
  5. Sapphira Vee – What Is This
  6. Dance My Darling – Love & Hate (Centhron Remix)
  7. Preemptive Strike 0.1 – Preemptive Strike (2021 Version – Face The Beat Edit)
  8. Khmar – Dampfkraft
  9. Reality’s Despair – The Other Side
  10. Empyres – The Sirens Call
  11. Blut Reaktor – Beneath The Judas Tree
  12. Chem – Cieni
  13. Sodomy Down The Cross – Zurück In Den Wald

SIDE B

  1. Helmynthe – Aromat Ammiaka
  2. Ctrl+Cmd+Destroy_Alternis (Oot Mix)
  3. Eric Dillon – Come Closer (Soulchasm Mix) Instrumental Master
  4. Shadow System – Smile Before The Bullets (Sitd Remix)
  5. Fatherless Child – Share If You Like Shave If You Lick
  6. Psychosomatik – Damage Done (Original)
  7. MATT HART – I Am Overlord
  8. Imjudas – Ritual (Reichsfeind Rmx)
  9. Sun’s Spectrum – Intrusion
  10. Last Activity – Shadows
  11. Doktor Foxx – Cold On
  12. LCM – Bodies Collide
  13. R.I.P. (Roppongi Inc. Project ) – Bazooka

SIDE C

  1. Scars Are Soulless – Eyes Of The Deceiver
  2. Distoxia – Legiones Invertidas
  3. Unidad Obscura – Ni Un Minuto Atras
  4. Deadjump – Save Me From My Fear (Burnout Mix)
  5. Notstandskomitee_Bitcrash
  6. Waijdan – Rotting Gardens
  7. John Bérb-Eluha – Fantômas
  8. Shinigami Ind – Quiero
  9. Atonal – Crash Feat. Anna Soares
  10. Escupemetralla – Maldacena Duality
  11. Rabbits Wear Boots – We Will Not Become A Number
  12. Against I – Scum

