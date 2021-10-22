French analog electronics project h/p releases 2-track single and video for ‘Ultraviolin’

(Photo by Emmanuel Prevot) Out now is the 2-track digital single “Ultraviolin” by the French electronica / synthpop act h/p including the video edit and an extended version.

“Ultraviolin” acts as a teaser for “Programma”, a 10-track genuine analog record with the sound quality of today. The material has been produced with synths and effects from that very analog era, then converted into high resolution thanks to the current technologies.

Here’s the video for the single, and below the Spotify player for the 2-track out now.

With “Programma” the band pays a tribute to the sound of avant-garde electronic pop pioneers from the early 80s. You also get Martin Dupont’s Alain Seghir on bass on the final track of the album.

The album is now in pre-order via BOREDOMproduct as a CD digisleeve or as an ultra-limited edition 12″ LP.