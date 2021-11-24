Studio-X – Here To Stay (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Industrial-Techno-Body.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Lawrie B aka Studio-X already strikes back with a new EP. The work features six cuts.

Content: “Here To Stay” looks more like a mini-album featuring 5 new songs plus 1 remix. The title song taking off is driven by great samplings saying ‘Industrial music is here to stay’. I’m not sure Studio-X is totally devoted to Industrial music, but we all know Industrial music for Europeans isn’t the same as for American and Australians as well. But we all understand what Lawrie B is trying to say by this sampling while his music is a hard-banging mix of Hard-Techno and Industrial plus some EBM. The song is quite representative for the rest of the work. You’ll discover one song featuring Avarice In Audio and another featuring female singer Bridgette who already contributed to the last album. The song featuring Avarice In Audio has something menacing.

+ + + : Studio-X remains a project with a very own style and a bit of an alien project active in the Industrial scene. Definitely too Techno for Industrial/EBM lovers and too dark and alternative for the real Techno addicts, Studio-X is a hybrid! But I like this hybrid, which is characterized by constant power and dance vibes. The title song is a pretty cool song with a great sampling, but I also have to mention “Terror Bull” featuring Bridgette. This song is raw Techno power!

– – – : The “VIP”-edit/remix of “Here To Stay” is the single song that can’t convince me for its cliché lead.

Conclusion: Dark-Techno music for Industrial people!

Best songs: “Here To Stay”, “Terror Bull feat. Bridgette”, “Butene Machines”.

Rate: 7½.

