Studio-X returns with ‘Cause Of Pain’ single – Out Now

Eldrina Mich November 1, 2023 0
Studio-x Returns with 'cause of Pain' Single - out Now

Studio-X returns with 'Cause Of Pain' single - Out Now#post_seo_title

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Australian techno-industrial project Studio-X is currently working on a new full-length album, Australian. But before that new album will be released you can already enjoy the new single “Cause Of Pain”.

Lawrie B. explains: “While the lyrics reflect a story of living with addiction, the tale of a life on the verge of self-destruction.” The track comes accompanied by an alternative ‘hard cyber minimal’ version featuring a dark ‘less is more’ approach. The new single is available on all platforms including of course Bandcamp.

Studio-X is a hard dance project founded by Matthew M. and Lawrie B. in December 2008. The project is currently based in Adelaide, Australia and is now Lawrie B. Who often also invites other musicians to work with him on new material.

Studio-x Returns with'cause of Pain' Single - out Now
Related newsAustralian dark electro duo Avarice In Audio lands 'The Language Of Violence' EP on Bandcamp

Musically this is one of the most innovative acts coming from the industrial scene, so you might want to check out this new single as well!

Also coming up is a Studio-X remix for Acylum via Alfa Matrix. “This one is going to be a banger 🔥” so Lawrie B. says on a Facebook post from early October. But for now enjoy the brand new single “Cause Of Pain” from Studio-X.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Post-punk Act Mekong Offers New Single / Video 'going Numb'

Post-punk act Mekong back with new single / video ‘Going numb’ – Out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0
Ray Noir Releases Second Single, 'latency'

Ray Noir releases second single, ‘Latency’, from upcoming mixtape ‘Scorpio’ – out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0
Febrvvm Goes Industrial Metal on 'throwing Up in Reverse'

FEBRVVM releases industrial metal ‘Throwing Up in Reverse’ single – out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0

You may have missed

Post-punk Act Mekong Offers New Single / Video 'going Numb'

Post-punk act Mekong back with new single / video ‘Going numb’ – Out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0
Studio-x Returns with 'cause of Pain' Single - out Now

Studio-X returns with ‘Cause Of Pain’ single – Out Now

Eldrina Mich November 1, 2023 0
Ray Noir Releases Second Single, 'latency'

Ray Noir releases second single, ‘Latency’, from upcoming mixtape ‘Scorpio’ – out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0
Febrvvm Goes Industrial Metal on 'throwing Up in Reverse'

FEBRVVM releases industrial metal ‘Throwing Up in Reverse’ single – out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0
Darkwave Artist Caress Shares New Single 'mortal Flaw' - out Now

Darkwave artist Caress shares new single ‘Mortal Flaw’ – Out now

bernard November 1, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights