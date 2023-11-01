Studio-x Returns with 'cause of Pain' Single - out Now

The Australian techno-industrial project Studio-X is currently working on a new full-length album, Australian. But before that new album will be released you can already enjoy the new single “Cause Of Pain”.

Lawrie B. explains: “While the lyrics reflect a story of living with addiction, the tale of a life on the verge of self-destruction.” The track comes accompanied by an alternative ‘hard cyber minimal’ version featuring a dark ‘less is more’ approach. The new single is available on all platforms including of course Bandcamp.

Studio-X is a hard dance project founded by Matthew M. and Lawrie B. in December 2008. The project is currently based in Adelaide, Australia and is now Lawrie B. Who often also invites other musicians to work with him on new material.

Musically this is one of the most innovative acts coming from the industrial scene, so you might want to check out this new single as well!

Also coming up is a Studio-X remix for Acylum via Alfa Matrix. “This one is going to be a banger 🔥” so Lawrie B. says on a Facebook post from early October. But for now enjoy the brand new single “Cause Of Pain” from Studio-X.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/cause-of-pain-ep">Cause Of Pain EP by STUDIO-X</a>