Australian dark electro duo Avarice In Audio lands ‘The Language Of Violence’ EP on Bandcamp
Now a duo since the release of “From The Rib Of Adam”, Gerard Hawkins and…
Now a duo since the release of “From The Rib Of Adam”, Gerard Hawkins and Lawrie Masson return with a brand new Avarice In Audio EP. The duo concentrated on their sound for the past two years and this is the first new offering in the form of the 4-track EP “The Language Of Violence”.
This is also the lead single from the forthcoming 5th Avarice In Audio album, “Our Idols Are Filth”. What you get is a very sharp production with female vocals.
The title track comes in 3 versions, the regular edit, a mix by the aggrotech act Viscera Drip and one by Lawrie’s own project Studio-X. The 4th track is an exclusive bonus track called “Into The Bowels” and is musical box match between Avarice In Audio and Studio-X.
Exclusively available first via Bandcamp, later on all other platforms.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether