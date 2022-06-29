Australian dark electro duo Avarice In Audio lands ‘The Language Of Violence’ EP on Bandcamp

Now a duo since the release of “From The Rib Of Adam”, Gerard Hawkins and Lawrie Masson return with a brand new Avarice In Audio EP. The duo concentrated on their sound for the past two years and this is the first new offering in the form of the 4-track EP “The Language Of Violence”.

This is also the lead single from the forthcoming 5th Avarice In Audio album, “Our Idols Are Filth”. What you get is a very sharp production with female vocals.

The title track comes in 3 versions, the regular edit, a mix by the aggrotech act Viscera Drip and one by Lawrie’s own project Studio-X. The 4th track is an exclusive bonus track called “Into The Bowels” and is musical box match between Avarice In Audio and Studio-X.

Exclusively available first via Bandcamp, later on all other platforms.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-language-of-violence-ep">The Language Of Violence EP by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>